



































In the master plan presentation programme for the upgradation of Dhangadhi Airport, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai informed that the currently not-in-use airports of Sudurpaschim Province will see efforts to resume operation.Tikapur airport in Kailali, Majhagaun airport in Kanchanpur, Kalam Bazaar airport in Achham are being readied for operation, Minister Bhattarai notified.He added that the airports in Dipayal, Sanjhebagar in Achham, Chainpur in Bajhang are under final phase of being black-topped.

Dhangadhi Airport, with a master plan of 20 years and budget of Rs 22 billion, will make it the second after Tribhuvan International Airport to have the longest runway in the country.Chief of Dhangadhi Sub Metropolitan City, Nripa Bahahdur Wada, assured that the local levels are prepared to coordinate for the enhancement of the airport.

