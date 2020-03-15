

















































“Ministers are working with the chief scientific adviser and chief medical officer on our plan to stop various types of public events, including mass gatherings beginning next week,” a government source said on Saturday.Legislation would be published next week to give the government powers to deal with the outbreak, including to stop mass gatherings and compensate organizations the source said.On the other hand, The number of people succumbing to the intake of toxic alcohol at Ramadaiya of Kshireshwornath municipality in Dhanusha has reached 11.They had taken ill after consuming locally made liquor excessively in course of celebrating the Holi festival a few days ago, the District Police Office said.

Area Police Office Mahendranagar’s police inspector Pappu Nayak said the investigation into the matter has begun. The other four becoming ill after drinking the alcohol are being treated at the Ramdaiya-based Janaki Medical Teaching Hospital.

The British government will ban mass gatherings from next week in an attempt to curb the coronavirus outbreak, an escalation of its crisis plan that critics had said was too relaxed.Prime Minister Boris Johnson has so far resisted pressure to take some of the stringent measures adopted by other European countries to slow the spread of the virus, Reuters reported.

Till Friday the death toll had reached six.The latest victims have been identified as Brhamadev Yadav, 29, Bila Mandal,40, Gadar Mandal, 65, Raju Mahara, 35, and Ram Narayan Mahara and Shatrughna Mandal whose age could not be ascertained.



