



































team of British archaeologists has started studying the structure believed to be that of a temple dating back as early as the first millennium in Rautahat.A team led by Richie Villis & Alic Naylor from Durham University of the United Kingdom launched a study of the structure found in Pataura Maulapur Municipality on Saturday.

The archaeological finding was made more than 2 decades ago following which a team of the Department of Archaeology of Nepal had made an initial study at the initiative of Rautahat Constituency 3 Provincial Assembly member & Nepal Communist Party Province 2 chair Prabhu Sah.Ever since the temple structure was found with a shivalinga locals have built a temple to house the shivalinga & have been conducting puja here regularly.

According to Maulapur Municipality Mayor Rinadevi Sah, the team of British archaeologists came to Nepal at Prabhu Sah’s initiative.

“The research team is carrying out its study by using a machine that can x-ray up to two metres underground,” said Rinadevi.

“The preliminary study showed that the temple structure was built during the time of the Karnatak dynasty before the 11th century.The structure was found after excavation of up to 22 feet into the ground” said Maulapur Municipality engineer Ashok Sah.He also said that the team had started carrying out further study & conserving the ancient artefacts discovered.











Related