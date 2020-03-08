















































As soon as Mala is released from the royal jail, Hem Khatri’s house again surrounds Hema with her entire neighbor.“We have separated two beds for isolation. Five sets of personal protective equipment were provided to us and we were told to buy other necessary gear but the process for the same has yet to start,” said Sagar Kafle, medical officer at Hetauda Hospital.Lumbini Provincial Hospital has separated two beds for isolation, but it does not have any PPE. “There are chances of patients arriving from India.

But we don’t have equipment to protect us from possible infection and the hospital lacks sufficient m a n p ow e r,” s a i d R u d r a Bhandari, medical officer at Lumbini Provincial Hospital.The hospitals are also found to be referring coronavirus suspects to Kathmandu as they do not have test kits and diagnostic facilities. “We referred three Chinese nationals to Kathmandu as we don’t have any testing kits & equipment,” said Srishti Gurung medical officer department of medicine, at Manipal Teaching Hospital in Pokhara.2 of the Nepali patients had returned from Busan, while 1 used to work in Daegu. The Chinese patient is from Beijing.

All 4 are men aged above 20.“All the persons admitted to the isolation ward have respiratory problems. 2 of them have fever as well.Organizers of the Conservative Political Action Conference, a high-profile annual gathering that took place in Maryland last month, said on Saturday one of their attendees had tested positive for the virus after exposure prior to the event. The person had no interactions with President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence, who were in attendance, the American Conservative Union said in a statement.

The 2 latest deaths were in Washington’s King County, the hardest hit area in the United States after the virus spread among residents at a nursing facility in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland. The first deaths on the East Coast were announced late Friday, with two people succumbing in Florida.In New York, the number of confirmed cases rose by 13 on Saturday to a statewide total of 89 people, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. He issued a declaration of emergency.“It allows expedited purchasing and expedited hiring, which is what we need right now,” Cuomo told a news conference.Watch exclusive video report along with full details right here:











Related