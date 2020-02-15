















































Arriving at Nakul’s house, Nakuldai’s house, the whole village.Oli was actually preparing to celebrate the government’s achievements today, a day before completion of his two years in office. He was even given a 2:00pm slot in the Parliament to make an address. But he had to drop the plan after the Parliament Secretariat cancelled all of today’s events to mourn the death of Upper House Nepali Congress lawmaker Durga Prasad Upadhyay, who succumbed to cancer this morning. Oli is scheduled to address the Parliament tomorrow.

The government has been asserting that it has improved law and order, fought the menace of corruption head-on and laid the groundwork for creating a prosperous Nepal in the last two years. But the opposition, many members of the public and even some of the ruling party members do not agree. They say many days in the past 2 years were filled with needless drama because of the government’s, especially the PM’s, “authoritarian streak”.

“This government has secured popular mandate to fulfil electoral commitments. But its performance has been unsatisfactory like that of previous governments,” political analyst Krishna Khanal said.The government’s biggest strength is the backing of almost two-thirds of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) lawmakers in the Lower House. But the government has relentlessly misused this strength to impose its will upon democratic institutions.

Look at how the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority exonerated Nabin Paudel, the son of NCP General Secretary Bishnu Paudel, in Lalita Niwas scam, in which around 114 ropanis of government land in Baluwatar was illegally grabbed. Nepal Rastra Bank, the central bank, on the other hand, is now firmly under Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada’s thumb, while the National Human Rights Commission will lose its autonomy if the Parliament passes

the National Human Rights Commission Bill, which proposes to allow the attorney general to take a final call on proceeding ahead with cases forwarded by the commission.This government’s modus operandi has been to take many policy decisions, especially those related to legislations, without allowing stakeholders to weigh in. This has landed a number of legislations, including Guthi Bill, Media Council Bill, National Human Rights Commission Bill, and Information Technology Bill, into controversy.











