



































Police in Bara district today seized huge cache of banned pharma ceutical drugs diazepam, phenergan & nurofen in Bishrampur Rural Municipality 3 near the Indian border. Police seized 20 packages containing 3,000 ampoules of banned drugs being carried from India to Nepal through no man's land near Bishrampur.

It has been reported that 2 women flung the packages & ran towards Indian land as they encountered a patrol team from Mushaharwa-based police post.

According to police the on-duty security personnel immediately took hold of packages containing banned drugs. Police further informed that the drugs were wrapped in paper & sealed with tape inside packages. Meanwhile, chief at Bara District Police Office Superintendent of Police Bikash Raj Khanal said the investigation into the case was underway & search was on for those involved in trafficking of drugs.











