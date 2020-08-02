“Village of young women dressed in red dress with long hair” ! (Photo feature)

In order to attract tourists to a village in China, women have grown their hair longer than average. The village of Huangulo in China’s Angxi Province is also known as the village of long-haired women.”

These women are also called ‘Red Yao’. The women here often wear red. Women are very proud of their long hair.”

The village has a Guinness Book of World Records for having the longest haired woman in the world. Their hair length ranges from 1.4 m to 2.2 m.”

Until 1987, women there did not show their hair openly outside. It was customary for women to show their hair only in front of their husbands and children.”

He used to cover his hair with a blue scarf. But times were changing. The tradition of covering hair has not only become a fast way to attract tourists.”

Most of the women in the village have long hair. This village is famous all over the world because of its long hair. It is said that 80,000 tourists visit the village every year to see women’s hair.”

