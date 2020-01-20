



































Senior leader of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Madhav Kumar Nepal today said the government should settle border disputes, including that of Kalapani, with India soon.

Speaking at a press meet organised by Press Organisation Nepal at Mahendranagar, Nepal held that the government should settle the Kalapani dispute on the basis of facts and evidences. “It is a good time to resolve the border dispute when both Nepal and India have strong and stable governments,” he said.

He argued that India had a chance to win the confidence of neighbours.

In a different context, Nepal informed that his party had been deliberating on the Millennium Challenge Corporation of the United States. “After comprehensive discussion at the Standing Committee, the party will hold discussion on the MCC at the Central Committee,” Nepal said.

He said the MCC would be approved if it were purely economic assistance. “But, if it is related to political and strategic issues, it should be turned down,” Nepal clarified.

Nepal said that his party’s onus had increased in national politics. He said that the government’s pace of work could not gain momentum as it was busy making laws and managing employees, among others.











