



































The arrest of 122 Chinese nationals is still shrouded in mystery as police have not been able to make full public disclosure of crimes they committed.The Central Investigation Bureau of Nepal Police held a press conference today to disclose information on the biggest arrest of foreign nationals in a single day.

But journalists were disappointed as most of their questions went unanswered.A detained Chinese man reacts towards the media as he walks into the police station in Kathmandu on Tuesday December 24 2019.The arrests were made 2 days ago but in these 48 hours police have not been able to provide concrete reasons behind their arrests.

All police have been saying since Day 1 is that they had committed cyber & financial crime.

When asked what that broad term meant police struggled to provide an explanation.“They were using social media to swindle money from rich single & divorced Chinese women” said CIB Head Deputy Inspector General Neeraj Bahadur Shahi.“The racket did not launch attacks on Nepali or Chinese financial system.”When asked about the types of social media platforms used by the Chinese the number of defrauded people & money involved in the scam DIG Shahi went tight lipped.

Seeing journalist’s dissatisfaction Senior Superintendent of Police Uttam Raj Subedi came to the DIG’s aid stating that the Chinese were also involved in Ponzi scheme.

“They would ask Chinese investors to make investment online & initially provide handsome returns.

This cycle would continue for some time until the scammers got hold of large sums of money.Then they’d shut down the website” SSP Subedi said.But again he could not provide specific information on how the Ponzi scheme was being operated & who all lost money.

So far, it is known that the arrested Chinese were spending lots of money here.











