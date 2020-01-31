









































Another mystery opens up after Santosh’s brother went abroad saying such things about his mother.A youth was taken into police custody on the charge of possessing illegal drugs from Golbazaar Municipality-6 of Siraha district.Area Police Office, Golbazaar arrested Saresh Sah (21) along with six grams and 400 milligrams of brown sugar.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police under the command of Police Inspector Janak Puri arrested Sah from his home with the brown sugar that was hidden for selling. Police also confiscated two mobile phones and Rs 2,650 in cash.Furthermore, it came to notice that about one month ago, Sah was released on bail after paying Rs 140,000 in another drug-related case.

An investigation into the case is underway, said police.Similarly, One arrested for smuggling drugs in Banke.A person was arrested on the charge of smuggling brown sugar into the country from Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolitan City-15 of Banke district on Sunday.

A joint team of police from Jamunaha Area Police Office and Narcotics Control Bureau, Nepalgunj arrested Tul Bahadur Gurung (20) of Khajura Rural Municipality-3 in the district during a security screening at the Jamunaha check point. Authorities found 900 milligrams of brown sugar in his possession while frisking at the checkpoint.

Police are investigating the case.











Related