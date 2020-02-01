















































As many as 30 students have fallen sick at once in Himali Rural Municipality of Bajura recently. Students of Angel English Boarding School in Dhulachaur of the rural municipality fell ill due to seasonal flu.According to Principal Dinesh Sagar, of the 30 students, three are in critical condition, hence, the school has remained closed.

The health workers have advised the patients to avoid direct contact with others. The students had shown symptoms like vomiting and high fever at the beginning.According to Chief of the District Hospital in Bajura, Dr Rupchandra BK, they would closely observe the situation.

In Hong Kong, with five confirmed cases, the city’s leader Carrie Lam said flights and high speed rail trips between the city and Wuhan will be halted.Schools in Hong Kong that are currently on Lunar New Year holidays will remain closed until Feb. 17.Chinese media reported on Sunday that Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park will be closed from Jan. 26. Shanghai Disneyland, which expected 100,000 visitors daily through the Lunar New Year holidays, has already closed.

The newly identified coronavirus has created alarm because there are still many unknowns surrounding it, such as how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people. It can cause pneumonia, which has been deadly in some cases.

There are fears transmission could accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel during the holiday, although many have cancelled their plans and airlines and railways in China are providing full refunds for tickets.











