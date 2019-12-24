



































An unidentified group set an excavator on fire yesterday mid night at Farakchaur in Byas Municipality 11 of Tanahun district. According to District Police Office Tanahun Spokes person & Deputy Superintendent of Police Leela Raj Lamichhane the unidentified group torched the excavator which was used for extracting stones from a mine in the area.

After receiving information from the locals police reached the site around 9 am today.However, the machine was completely destroyed in the fire shared DSP Lamichhane.It has been learnt that the machine was used in the mine for a couple of days before the incident.

