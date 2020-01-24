



































After just 6 months, Ranjana Manalik’s public place has finally been discovered by the police.The ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) won 16 out of 18 National Assembly seats in the elections held today.The main opposition party Nepali Congress could not win a single seat.Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal, which had forged electoral alliance with the NCP won two seats from Province 2 where the party had formed a coalition government with Samajwadi Party-Nepal.

However, SP-N, which had a strong base in Province 2, could not win any seat as its coalition partner RJP-N had forged electoral alliance with the NCP in Province 2.One NA member will be nominated by the president.

According to Spokesperson for the Election Commission Raj Kumar Shrestha, 99.22 per cent voters of the electoral college cast their votes in today’s election.The electoral college for NA members comprises PA members and chiefs and deputy chiefs of local levels.Former additional inspector general of police Bigyan Raj Sharma, however, said police could do much more. “They should investigate whether the hotel followed basic safety measures and charge hotel staffers with negligence if they had failed to do so,” Sharma said.

The Department of Forensic Science, Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, in Maharajgunj, which conducted the autopsy, has said ‘the most likely cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning’. It also provided death certificates to family members of the deceased stating the same.“I don’t think the final autopsy report will reveal anything new. So police investigation should now focus on finding if someone intentionally encouraged the tourists to use the gas heater in the hotel room,” said DoFS Chief Dr Tulsi Kandel.

This is not the first time foreign tourists have died at Everest Panorama Resort.Around four years ago, a foreigner had died ‘due to cold’ in the hotel, said a hotel source.

The Department of Tourism too has formed a five-member committee to probe whether the tourists died due to lapses on the part of the hotel management.Non-fatal cases have been found in at least seven other countries.Health officials fear the transmission rate could accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel at home and abroad during week-long holidays for the Lunar New Year, which begins on Saturday.

Nonetheless, it was a “bit too early” to consider the outbreak a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern,” WHO Emergency Committee panel chair Didier Houssin said after the body met in Geneva. Such a designation would have required countries to step up the international response.“Make no mistake, though, this is an emergency in China,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“It has not yet become a global health emergency. It may yet become one,” he said.Scrambling to contain the outbreak, the local government in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in Hubei province, suspended most transport on Thursday, including outgoing flights, and people were told not to leave. Hours later, neighbouring Huanggang, a city of about 7 million people, announced similar measures.













Related