









































After Iran recently took such a step in America, Trump called for an emergency.The price of gold in the domestic market hit a new high today on fuel war fears.As per the price list of Federation of Nepal Gold & Silver Dealers’ Association gold was traded in the domestic market today at Rs 74,500 per tola a steep rise of Rs 1,000 a tola overnight.

The tensions between Iran & the US heightened today after the Iranian Quds Force chief Major-General Qassem Soleimani & Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed in a US airstrike at the Baghdad International Airport in the morning.

This prompted international investors to flock towards gold which is considered a safe haven investment at times of turmoil.

Hence the gold price went up in the domestic market FeNeGoSiDA stated.The gold prices went up twice during this trading week between December 29 & January 3.The federation has stated that the gold price was also hit by the expensive dollar Rs 114.50 today in the domestic market. as its price had bobbed there after the precious yellow metal had reached this level a number of times most recently on Thursday.The soaring price of the bullion has dented its demand in the local market with jewellers complaining of muted business even during the festive & wedding seasons.

As per FeNeGoSiDA per day gold trade has fallen to 10 kg from 25 kg in this period last year.

Amidst this the import of gold & silver has declined significantly in the current fiscal year compared to the previous fiscal 2018 19.Watch full news along with video report right here:











Related