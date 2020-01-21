



































A meeting of the House of Representatives chaired by Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal lawmaker Mahanta Thakur today announced that the HoR speaker would be elected on January 26.

Thakur chaired the meeting as the senior-most lawmaker after Deputy Speaker Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe tendered her resignation to the Parliament Secretariat.She announced her resignation in a separate meeting held earlier in the day.

The central secretariat of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) had yesterday decided to nominate Agni Prasad Sapkota as the candidate for the HoR speaker.This decision forced Tumbahangphe to resign as the constitution does not allow appointment of speaker and deputy speaker from the same party.

The latest developments end the months-long impasse due to delay on the part of NCP co-chairs KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal in deciding a candidate for the speaker’s post. The delay was as Oli and Dahal favoured different candidates.

While Oli was in favour of former speaker Subas Chandra Nembang, Dahal was under pressure from his former CPN-MC colleagues not to forego the speaker’s post they were allocated before they merged with the former CPN-UML to form the NCP.

The delay also forced postponement of the HoR meeting thrice this Bill Session that kicked off on December 20.With the announcement of date for speaker election, the Parliament Secretariat this evening published the schedule for the election.As per the schedule, nominations for the post will be filed tomorrow from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

As per the process of filing nominations, a member of the HoR will register a proposal notice in the Parliament Secretariat that another member be appointed as speaker. The same day, the Parliament Secretariat will publish the list of candidature notices at 2:30 pm.











