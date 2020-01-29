









































The municipality had mobilised police to send letters ordering the crusher industries — Triveni Roda Dhunga and Bulk Udhyog and Lamjung Crusher and Construction to close after reports of the crushers adversely affecting Besisahar area and its connecting roads became afloat.

In mid-December, District Administration Office (DAO) had ordered both crushers to stop operation after finding them functioning illegally.The crushers had been registered at Cottage and Small Industries Development Committee. However, they have not renewed their registration in the recent years, informed DAO Spokesperson, Assistant Chief District Officer Kajiman Sunar.

According to Sunar, Triveni Roda Dhunga and Bulk Udhyog, owned by Dipesh Shrestha, was registered in 2005 and the registration had been renewed till 2016.However, its registration has not been renewed after that. Similarly, Nirmal Jung Ghale-owned Lamjung Crusher and Construction, registered in 2011, had not been renewed even once.

A new practice of monitoring attendance for qualitative education has started in Jagannath Rural Municipality of Bajura district.According to Binod Gaire, administrative officer of the rural municipality, the new practice was introduced to reduce student absenteeism and increase quality of education. After receiving public complaints such as students not going to school, leaving before the end of school day, teachers not paying enough attention to their teaching technique, the rural municipality found it necessary to makes the changes.

“There is absolutely no sign of improvement in education, so we are monitoring it closely to make this practice effective,” Gaire added.According to the rural municipality’s employment coordinator Lakshman Joshi, representatives will directly monitor students’ progress and attendance for effective results.

Kali Bahadur Shahi, chair of Jagannath Rural Municipality, said that quality of education is receding due to financial crunch resulting in shortage of teachers. Regarding attendance, Shahi added, “We have asked students to carry attendance card in the morning and take it with them when they leave for the day.”The rural municipality deployed a search team consisting of local guide Lal Bahadur Tamang and hotelier Antare Tamang found the bodies around 11:45 am today.“We are trying to bring a helicopter in the area and handover their bodies to their families. However, due to unfavourable weather condition, the chopper failed to land in the area,” Chairman Tamang lamented.

As the news came to fore, we have deployed a police team from Kharani-based Area Police Office to the area, said District Police Office, Nuwakot Spokesperson, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajesh Thapa.Due to extreme cold and heavy snowfall, police are finding difficulty in reaching the site which is 77 kilometres away from Bidur, district headquarters of Nuwakot, DSP Thapa added.











