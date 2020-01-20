



































A powerful bomb exploded in Morang, smashing 3 dodgers that were paving the way.He argued that India had a chance to win the confidence of neighbours.He said the MCC would be approved if it were purely economic assistance. “But, if it is related to political and strategic issues, it should be turned down,” Nepal clarified.The draft of the bill states that local level governments will be allowed to issue the licence and award the contract to develop such projects to any promoter even if the bidding company does not have any prior experience in developing hydropower projects.

The bill further states that if the hydropower project falls in two adjoining local levels then the authority to make the decision for such projects will be transferred to the provincial government.

Moreover, if any hydropower project is located in two provinces then the central government will have the authority to make the decision. Until now all hydropower projects that have been developed or are being developed have been done as per decisions made by the central government.The aforementioned provisions have been included as per the spirit of the federal governing system to share power and water resources among all three layers of governments.

On September 17, the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation had made public the draft of the new electricity bill for further discussions.At that time, the ministry had sought feedback and suggestions within 15 days, but the ministry has not been able to finalise the bill till date.Members of the TRC include Prachanda Raj Pradhan, Mana Dahal, Bishnu Pokharel and Govinda Gautam.

Similarly, members of the CIEDP include Gangadhar Adhikari, Sunil Ranjan Singh, Sarita Thapa and Bishnu Bhandari.

The committee has recommended all new office bearers for the two transitional justice bodies without repeating any former office bearer. Conflict victims had warned against recommending previous office bearers in the two transitional justice mechanism bodies.











