



































3 billion military aid from China! China becomes Nepal’s largest military aid country to date.We can see full details regarding this news on a video given below.We are a team of dedicated, vibrant, professional, experienced & energetic people putting our efforts to set new dawn in the field of online journalism.

We are a team of dedicated, vibrant, professional, experienced & energetic people putting our efforts to set new dawn in the field of online journalism.We are always committed to bring the news instantly when it crops out.Our online site is a medium to reunite the Nepalese people residing in every nook & corner of the world at any places.We aim to bring the reality accessible for all & bring the people together for social, economical & political transformation.As an online media, We always believe that news is for everyone & all the people have an equal right to receive true & factual information at anytime, anywhere.Watch exclusive video report right here:











Related