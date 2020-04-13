How to calculate start-up capital for small businesses?

The aspiration of a novice businessman to take care of the availability of funds for opening an enterprise is fully justified. There is no business for the implementation of which substantial investments would not be required. But, when there is a great commercial idea, a logical question arises: how much will it take? Alas, the formula for determining the amount of initial capital does not exist, but in this article we will still answer the question.

Content 1 First financial preparations

2 Other possible expenses

First financial preparations

So what is the initial capital needed for the business? There is no universal answer that allows you to find a certain amount, count on success and profit. Here we will talk about approximate investments. Amators of the business sphere are sure: you need to have money to buy the first batch of goods – and a new company will have a decent income. This opinion is incorrect. To start a business you need investments consisting of:

Legal registration with the Federal Tax Service. Opening a current account. Obtaining all kinds of permits, for example, from the Sanitary and Epidemiological Station. Additional registration expenses will be needed if excisable products are sold.

About 15,000 rubles should be allocated for these items. An important item of expenditure is the salary of employees for the first time. The company will not pay off in the first months – this should be remembered when distributing finances. If you plan not to hire staff, but to work on your own, also allocate money for personal needs.

You need to leave money for 3 months for yourself – for your own needs until you receive the expected income. Mandatory expense – from 100 000 rubles. Such money is desirable to have before starting a business.

Other possible expeness

When opening a small business, it is important to remember the employees. Each of them is looking for jobs in Russia and counts on decent earnings. For the functioning of a small catering point, each employee needs a non-public book. It is necessary to consider the technical conditions:

rental of premises;

furniture purchase;

purchase of equipment and vehicles.

The last investment item is particularly demanding. If you plan, for example, the opening of a mobile cafe, you will need to purchase a compact presentable car, van or moped with a kiosk. It is necessary to get refrigeration equipment and a coffee machine. Every detail needs to be thought out. The choice of technical devices should have a positive impact on profits.

If necessary, you will have to allocate funds to purchase a franchise. Then proceed with the purchase of raw materials or finished goods. You need to tell the public about the opening of the company. Hence – the cost of advertising on the Internet, as well as offline. The profit will be high if possible ways of promoting goods are thought out in advance: invest in website development, order advertising from bloggers.

Fixed costs will require serious investments of up to 70,000 rubles per month. Their amount depends on the scale of the entrepreneur’s idea: the need to pay for the work of employees and rental of premises. It must be remembered that some landlords ask you to pay a fee for several months in advance.

Another cost item is staff training, because the success of an enterprise directly depends on the quality of service. Two main numbers to remember when calculating the starting capital for a small business:

100 000 rubles – a monthly profit that will help the company work without losses;

300,000 rubles is the standard amount required to open a small company.

The total amount of expenses will be required for such small businesses as retail of goods and sale of services. Thus, the calculation of start-up capital consists of a salary, bureaucratic costs and monthly costs.