How are very successful people different from just successful

Such people are experiencing interest all over the world, their life path becomes an example to follow. The dream of many is to repeat the success of Henry Ford or Bill Gates, who built their corporations “from scratch.”

Being close to “very successful” for many years, watching them in the process of work, I got the opportunity to understand how they differ from “just successful”, to note qualities that are, as it were, the supporting constructions of their personality.

Those who today constitute the top of Russian business, the owners and heads of large companies, corporations, banks, can conditionally be divided into three groups.

The first is the former party, Komsomol workers, the leaders of large industrial enterprises who in time got their bearings and managed to get ownership of what they managed: one – the oil industry, the other – the gas, etc.

The second group – these are active, intelligent, talented people who were able to take possession of part of state property, brilliantly using the situation and features of Russian legislation. Representatives of these two groups today we call the oligarchs. These people, of course, have exceptional business and personal qualities, which allowed them to organize a successful business. But enough has already been written and said about them.

Of particular interest in answering the question of the article is the new generation of Russian businessmen – those who can be called self-made. They did not hold large posts, did not have administrative and political resources or powerful patrons, did not participate in the division of state property, they created their own business from scratch. These people succeeded only at the expense of their personal qualities. Today they are 30-40 years old, they own a large business and have a significant impact on the Russian economy. So, what distinguishes these people, what qualities have helped them succeed, become rich and influential?

The Power of Desires. First of all, this is the scale of desires, a kind of obsession with a big goal. This is not peculiar to an ordinary person, it would never occur to him to swing at such peaks, and if he does, then he will be scared from mere thought. In addition, one must have the courage to carry out the plan. What if the situation changes dramatically – they won’t pass the necessary law, will the dollar fall? .. Business leaders have large-scale desires and clear goals supported by an absolute belief in success – this is also a rare quality that helps to make the desired reality.

There is an interesting pattern – these psychological qualities are already evident in childhood. One acquaintance of a businessman once told me that at the age of 13 he had already dreamed of becoming a millionaire. It was still under the Soviet regime – a strange, fantastic desire! And he carried it out.

Another example. In the early 90s, a young man – he was then 22 years old – traveled to Holland, where he was struck by a cozy cottage village with restaurants, sports grounds. And he was eager to build such a village in Russia. He had no company, no money, no special construction education. There was only a powerful desire and faith in success. And he really created a construction and industrial corporation, built such villages and was practically the first in that business.

“A powerful internal impulse” characterizing truly creative people. These people are guided by their own principles and motives, they do not need a system of motivation, compensation and encouragement. They will work and set goals without any external incentives. That is why they are able to achieve them, even when everyone around them is convinced that they will not succeed.

Life model of such people: wanted – and made. Another important quality helps them to realize it – the absence of internal barriers, internal conflict, and they can successfully overcome external barriers.

“Unjustified optimism . “ Such people believe that their chances are higher than others, and their abilities are better. They are convinced that everything is within their power. They are distinguished by high resistance to failures, even large ones, the so-called “subcutaneous layer of optimism”. Failures do not force them to give up, on the contrary: they encourage the mobilization of all vital resources. There is excitement – “win”.

It must be understood that optimism is not justified, because by definition it implies a successful outcome, but in reality the chances are almost always 50 to 50. These people believe in success, often contrary to what is happening, and, oddly enough, they achieve it.

What is their optimism based on? On the conviction that any goal can be achieved and the world is in principle manageable. People of action is inherent in the “mania of omnipotence.” Like Makarevich: “You should not bend under a changing world, it’s better to bend under us.” Their philosophy is that everything can be done, everything can be solved. Therefore, they do not understand when, for example, the performer comes to them and says: we cannot do this. How can’t we? – this is elementary. And really: takes and does.

“Openness to the harsh truth” and the facts, no matter how terrible they may be, combined with the belief in victory is simply amazing. I have witnessed such situations in business, when it seems to others: everything, nothing can be done – and for our heroes it causes only excitement. And, having coped with the inevitable difficulties, they come out of the struggle stronger. “The main thing is to know the truth. This allows us to make the right decision, ”said one manager, answering my question, how he managed to pull his company out of a seemingly hopeless situation.

“Competence in time . “ Successful people have a good relationship with time. They live in the present, not the future or the past. But at the same time, for them, unlike most people, there is both a past and a future. After all, there are people who live in the past, others, on the contrary, dream about the future, make plans all the time, prepare for feats. But neither one nor the other lives real life.

Successful people are very realistic in assessing prospects, they easily connect current tasks with strategic plans, perceive time as a continuous stream. They calmly and soberly look to the future, are not afraid of it, but they do not build castles in the air. In this case, do not regret what was done. They say about their mistakes: “Well, then I have gained experience,” and they use failures as a springboard for future achievements.

“Black and white perception . “ Everything is subordinate to the achievement of the goal, all life situations, facts are sorted by the principle of “necessary – not necessary”. “Necessary” is attracted, as to a magnet, and unnecessary is discarded. This requires concentration: a person like a sniper at the time of the shot sees the world through the scope. Of course, the world is simplifying, becoming somewhat black and white. It has either means to achieve goals, or obstacles. It is the same with people – they can be useful or useless, associates or enemies.

It seems to those around that such a person is impoverishing his life, that for the sake of business he is ready to sacrifice everything: family, friends, rest. But for them it’s not a sacrifice – it’s their life, full, interesting, eventful. And everything else goes somewhere on the periphery of consciousness.

Such people often seem heartless, selfish, conceited. But they are just focused on their plans. We are not talking about ordinary people, but about a “restless minority”, about those who are truly business oriented, who “need more than anyone”, who are ready to lead, bear a heavy burden of responsibility and discard all unnecessary. Most people are not capable of this – and thank God!

Charisma . “Very successful” are capable of captivating and captivating, as it were, possessing attractive power. They feel the unconditional right to control people, influence the thoughts and actions of others. When such a leader appears in the office, life begins to boil. He is not – and everything seems to freeze. He can speak loudly or quietly, he can stutter, be handsome or ugly, but people follow him.