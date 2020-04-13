Business with China

Where to begin

First you need to decide on the direction of activity. In a general sense, all business options can be divided into three categories:

craft;

sales

agency.

Let’s consider in more detail each category.

Craft – in this case, in order to start a business from scratch, you need to choose a profession for yourself in order to become at least a self-employed person and stop working for an uncle. The options in this case are simply a great many. You can become, for example, a photographer, a programmer, a manicurist, a masseur, a designer, a copywriter, or even a guide. Having become a specialist in your field, you can, if you wish, start training courses or open your own company, a beauty salon or a bureau.

Agency – agent business is attractive to many precisely because of its low entry threshold. The most popular destinations are advertising agencies, travel agencies, celebration events, translation agencies, insurance agencies, recruiting agencies, real estate agencies. Most likely, you don’t even have to learn a new profession, because the main goal of the agency is to bring together interested people (for example, the employer and the candidate or the landlord and tenant).

Sales – you can launch your own online store. This does not require special knowledge, even if in the beginning you encounter difficulties in creating your own website, you can always start by selling goods on social networks and on specialized platforms such as OLX and Avito. And Google will help you with the search for a supplier of goods.

Next, we will consider real business options for beginners.

Trade area

Trade is the most attractive niche for start-up entrepreneurs, allowing you to organize a stable income according to a simple commercial scheme.

Most of the products on the global market are made in China. And if initially Chinese goods were considered low-grade, now Chinese products have become more functional and durable, while maintaining a low cost.

Trade with China also has a number of advantages. Chinese goods are not very expensive, which allows you to set a margin of up to 500-700%. It should also be noted a wide range of markets. You can find any product from Chinese manufacturers, ranging from useful household trivia to high-tech gadgets, which allows the entrepreneur to find the most optimal and sought-after niche.

You can start a business with China without much knowledge. It is enough to complete only three simple steps:

find goods in China at an affordable wholesale price;

deliver goods to your region;

sell goods at a retail price with a mark-up.

Dropshipping Online Store

Dropshipping – a type of Internet commerce, characterized by profitability and low cost. If in order to start an independent business with China, investments are needed to purchase goods, then dropshipping trading requires only the right organization. The dropshipper’s task is to draw attention to the goods and collect orders, and the supplier will be engaged in the production and delivery.

First, the dropshipper needs to determine the category of goods for sales to find suppliers offering cooperation on the dropshipping system. The next step is to create your own selling internet resource. This can be a promoted page on social networks or a full site where you need to upload a catalog of goods with a description. Further it is only necessary to collect orders and transfer them to the supplier.

The advantages of this business is that it does not require investment in goods and warehouses for storage, therefore it has a low entry threshold. On average, the dropshipping system can earn 15-20% of the cost of production.

Open a thrift store

This idea will always be relevant. Quite a profitable option, especially if you will be selling luxury goods. You can create a store on the Internet, for example, on the social network Instagram. Of course, you will need to work hard on promoting your store, but believe me, the time spent will be rewarded in full. You will receive a commission from each item sold. The success of this project depends solely on your activity, SMM management skills, as well as the time you are willing to spend on implementing this idea.

This option is more suitable for girls who know how to sell, and also understand things. A huge plus is that to open a store on the network, investments are not required at all. Over time, you can open a store in the real world.

Open an eco-shop, a store of unusual household utensils, imported delicacies, a store of children’s clothing of American brands, a store of bags and shoes of American brands

Again, you can start small – the online store. To do this, you will need to create an account on Instagram, on e-commerce platforms, write a high-quality website. But if you have free funds, you can open a real store – rent a room, purchase all the necessary equipment, hire a seller and an accountant, etc. The main thing is to find responsible suppliers of quality products from which you can purchase goods at affordable prices. You can order clothes, bags and shoes of American brands directly from America; prices on American sites are really ridiculous. In addition, you can consider the option of dropshipping. It is about selling a supplier’s goods to a dealer without having to purchase the goods themselves. That is, the goods will be sent to the buyer directly from the supplier’s warehouse, and you will pay the supplier for the goods only after your client receives and pays for his goods. This is very convenient, because you do not need to invest in the purchase of goods.

A real store is a rather time-consuming option; it’s much easier to do business online. Subject to the competent promotion of your store, success is guaranteed to you.