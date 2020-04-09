SPRING-SUMMER 2020 TREND

Jeans are a convenient alternative to trousers and one of the most popular wardrobe items. Thanks to a wide selection of models, they are suitable for both casual and more sophisticated outfits. Classic denim – blue or blue – never goes out of style. But if you want variety, why not embody black jeans in your style?

spring-summer 2020 trends

They look most impressive with a pastel or saturated shade pullover. Among the lovers of skinny black jeans is the legendary top model Kate Moss, who uses them to create images in rock and roll style. If you decide to join this trend, here are a few tips to help you choose your model.

Current trends

What cut can be black jeans? Do not count the options. Even if you confine yourself to the current models of the spring-summer 2020 season, you can easily find any of them in black. Skinny jeans of this shade are still enjoying success, but now they have a competitor – “bananas”. This model, originally from the 90s, is easily recognizable by the narrow cut in the waist and wide legs, which taper at the level of the ankles. To make banana jeans look more feminine, it is recommended to wear them with stilettos.

Another trend of the season that has returned to fashion after a long break is the practical bootcut jeans. As you know, they are a cross between straight and flared models. Bootcut goes well with a knitted pullover, decorated with twisted patterns, and boots with heels. Another popular pair of jeans that go black is retro high-waisted models. Often aged and slightly discolored, they look advantageous with the usual plain t-shirt.

Shades and details

Keep in mind that black jeans also come in different shades. Denim color ranges from charcoal black and tar-black to slightly discolored and dark gray. If you are looking for a custom model, pay attention to the details. The most fashionable of them is the belt, thanks to which jeans resemble paper bag trousers. As a rule, this cut element is present on models with a high waist. Another interesting detail is the large buttons or shiny rivets, which serve as a replacement for the usual zipper. And finally, the latest fashion is jeans with small cuts at the bottom of the legs. This detail of the cut will be liked first of all by those who want to demonstrate new shoes.

Figure Features

If you have wide hips and full buttocks, black boyfriend jeans are your choice. Thanks to their spacious cut, they effectively smooth out body imperfections. If you think that your hips and legs are almost perfect, you should definitely emphasize them with narrow, slightly tight jeans.

Slim and fashionable women of fashion can recommend tight black jeans. The narrowest cut will help visually lengthen your legs and emphasize your wasp waist. Finally, bootcut is a model that goes for absolutely everyone. Thanks to the flared cut of the legs at the calf and ankle level in such jeans, the legs visually become longer, and the hips and buttocks seem more slender.

However, no matter what black jeans you choose, the effect of harmony with them is ensured. Their main advantage is the dark color, which always helps to smooth the extra pounds and hide the imperfections of the figure.