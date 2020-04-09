RESTAURANT GROTTA PALAZZESE ITALY

Tourist flows wash the Coliseum and the Eiffel Tower, hotels in Antalya and the Maldives, but there are places in the world that are clearly underestimated by the tourism industry.



And this is great! There are many fewer people there than on trampled tourist routes, but at the same time, they are no less beautiful and amazing.

Restaurant Grotta Palazzese, Italy

This restaurant, located in Polignano Cave on Mare Beach, is one of the most amazing places on the planet where you can have a delicious dinner.

Shishilyan, Rhône-Alpes, France

The magnificent Mount Aiguille 2000 meters rise above the French community of Chisillian. Mont Aiguille is known by the name “Unattainable Mountain” – its slopes are equally steep on all sides. The peak was not conquered until 1492 and became the first mountain on which people decided to climb just like that, out of sheer curiosity. It is believed that with her subjugation, climbing was born.

Tiger Nest Monastery, Paro Valley, Bhutan

This 17th-century temple is located on the edge of a cliff, at an altitude of almost 1000 meters above the Paro Valley. The holy site was built to protect the cave, in which guru Padmasambhava, a Buddhist leader, meditated for three years, three months, three weeks, three days and three hours.

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Dubrovnik is an ancient city with a rich history. The lost generations left amazing architectural treasures in Dubrovnik, which, combined with the beauties of local nature, made the city the “Pearl of the Adriatic”. Among other things, they shot the series “Game of Thrones”.

Albarracin, Aragon, Spain

A beautifully preserved medieval town in northern Spain, Albarracin is famous for cave paintings (an important testament to Levantine prehistoric art) and its Picaportes, unique door handles. Each door in the city and the handle to it are unique and created by local craftsmen in accordance with ancient customs and technologies.

Pagan, Burma (Myanmar)

Pagan is the ancient capital of the kingdom of the same name in the territory of modern Myanmar. Currently, on the site of the ancient city is an archaeological zone with thousands of pagodas, temples, stupas, monasteries.

Aescher Hotel, Switzerland

The hotel is located so high in the Alpine mountains that you can only get there on foot or by cable car. Therefore, the hotel is available only in the summer season and is open from April to October. The accommodation at the Aescher can be called Spartan. Guests come here to go on hikes and walks along the picturesque mountainous terrain, visit natural caves, and look into the museum of prehistoric finds.

Haiku Staircase, Hawaii

Known as the “Stairway to Heaven,” this walking trail runs through the highlands of Oahu in Hawaii. 3992 steps rise to a height of 850 meters above sea level and offer a magical view of the island.

Thingvadlavatn Lake, Iceland

The lake is part of the Thingvellir National Park. The islands on the lake are of volcanic origin. The faults around the lake show that in this place the tectonic plates of Europe and America are opposed to each other. Lucky divers can swim between the tectonic plates of the continents, each year 2 centimeters apart.

Chefchaouen, Morocco

Chefchaouen is a small town located on the slopes of the Reef Mountains in northwestern Morocco. It was founded in 1471, and until 1920 only 3 foreigners visited it. Now the city is known primarily for its old part, almost all of the houses in which are painted in different shades of blue. The reason for this choice is religion. In addition to Muslims, Chefchaouen has long been the residence of a rather large community of Sephardic Jews. They brought with them the beliefs that the blue color is the color of the brushes of the prayer bedspread, the Talit.