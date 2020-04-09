PLACES IN THE WORLD, LITTLE KNOWN TO MOST TOURISTS

Quinta da Regaleira, Sintra, Portugal

Quinta de Regaleira Castle, included in the UNESCO World Heritage List of the palace complex, is one of the most romantic places in Portugal. The main mystery of Regaleira is a well that goes deep into the earth. The spiral gallery-going around it has nine levels, each level has fifteen steps. These nine levels symbolize the nine circles of hell, the nine circles of purgatory and the nine circles of paradise described by Dante.

Weisgerbergasse Street, Nuremberg, Germany

Weisgerbergasse is a historic street in Nuremberg, famous for its stunning wrought iron signs.

Procida, Italy

Procida is the smallest of the islands of the Gulf of Naples. Residents of Procida still lead a very patriarchal lifestyle: instead of converting all their houses into rental apartments, they still prefer to grow lemons in old gardens and fish in rocky bays.

Lofoten Islands, Norway

The Lofoten Islands group is located beyond the Arctic Circle. Here you can see bizarre fishing villages, the world’s deepest coral reef and the northern lights of incredible beauty.

Coconut Island, Costa Rica

The largest uninhabited island in the Pacific Ocean. Known for the fact that, according to popular legends, it hides the largest treasure that has not yet been discovered by anyone. And this island is just a paradise for divers thanks to its rich underwater fauna.

Rock Tombs in the World, Turkey

The city of Peace was located 5 km from the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. The ruins of the magnificent Greco-Roman theater and the tombs carved in the rocks have been preserved from the city. The uniqueness and originality of the tombs can be explained by the fact that among the peoples of Lycia there was a custom to bury the dead in elevated places, as it was supposed that this would help them get to heaven.

In the era of Christianity in 300 BC. e. Nicholas from Patara, known in the Orthodox tradition as Nicholas the Miracle Worker (aka Santa Claus), having studied in Xanthus, became bishop of Mira, where he preached until his death.

Herrenchimsee Castle in Bavaria, Germany

According to the plans of King Ludwig II, the “New Versailles” was to appear here, the Temple of Glory, in which the king wanted to organize festivities in memory of Louis XIV. As a result, the king himself lived in this palace only 9 days, however, after him there was almost a copy, though reduced by 8 times, of Versailles himself.

Fes, Morocco

Now you are looking at the oldest leather dressing workshop in the world. In fact, this sight is not for the faint of heart – there is always a specific smell of skin and tannins, which will for a long time remind the tourist of a visit to Morocco.

Blessing, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Blagai town itself does not represent anything, it is rather just a village. But next to it is the source of the Buna River, it is very picturesque. In the XVI century, “tekia” was erected here (from Turkish – “tekke”), a monastery of dervishes.

Cesky Krumlov, Czech Republic

This city was founded in the 13th century and has not changed much since then . A unique opportunity to visit the whole medieval city.

Nauru, Micronesia

Nauru is a tiny island nation with a population of less than 10,000 people. It is one of the least visited places in the world – simply because few people know about it. Nauru hides kilometers of pristine beaches and forests – so if you want to relax on a paradise island, hurry to buy a ticket there. While other tourists have not run.

Illoccortormiut, Greenland

Getting to Illokkortoormiut is as difficult as pronouncing its name: only once a week from the capital of Iceland by plane to Greenland, and then by helicopter or boat to the town itself. But it’s worth it: this colorful little town is located on the longest icy river system in the world.

Marsaxlokk, Malta

Even in antiquity, this place was used by the Carthaginians, and then by the Romans as the main harbor of Malta. In 1565, when Ottoman Turkey attempted to take over the island, Marsaxlokk had a Turkish fleet stationed.

Monument Valley, Utah, USA

The Valley is a unique geological formation located on the territory of the Navajo Indian Reservation, one of the national symbols of the United States. The valley serves as one of the most famous tourist attractions in the United States; On its territory, scenes of many films, as well as clips and commercials dedicated to the “cowboy” theme were shot.