HOW TO CHOOSE A JUMPSUIT

Prefer a more elegant style? Try to give feminine look too harsh jumpsuits. First of all, it is worth emphasizing the waist with a belt or leather belt. Elegant high-heeled shoes – boots at the beginning of the season and pumps with the onset of warm days – will help to make the silhouette slimmer. Finally, don’t forget about accessories such as long beads or a silk neckerchief.

Another popular trend is cotton short sleeve overalls. You can start wearing this model right now by wearing a turtleneck or a thin pullover with a high collar under it. In addition, overalls of this type go well with short or long jackets. Another plus of such models is interesting details: voluminous sleeves, patch pockets or a belt that can be beautifully tied in front.

Fashion cell: spring-summer 2020 trends

Lovers of the original style should pay attention to overalls with prints. In the current spring-summer season, as usual, floral motifs are in the lead, especially in contrasting tones (green plus white). An alternative is a thin strip that looks good in bright colors (for example, red on a white background). Let’s not forget about jeans overalls, which are still popular this spring. Under such a model, it does not hurt to wear a T-shirt with an inscription or a lace top.

The pencil skirt is a fashionable thing for the spring-summer 2020 season

As for the coloring of overalls, the new season in this regard is characterized by restraint. Despite the relevance of some saturated shades, such as electrics, crimson, hot pink and orange, neutral tones prevail now. Among them, the leaders are white, beige, pale green and caramel.

However, the model of a discreet shade can always be supplemented with bright accessories. And if you are looking for a jumpsuit for special events, instead of the traditional black color, it is better to choose saturated blue. This elegant shade is ideal for evening models, especially if they are made of silk or satin.

SPRING-SUMMER 2020 READY-TO-WEAR COLLECTIONS

The bracelet is a hit of the upcoming season: spring-summer 2020 fashion trends

Fashionable panorama hats and straw hats: spring-summer 2020 fashion trends

If you are slim and short, short overalls with a narrow cut will suit you. They will help emphasize the bust and visually lengthen the legs. Loose models with prints create the effect of volume, therefore they are mainly intended for tall slim fashionistas. Do not forget to structure your figure by wearing a leather belt or just buying a jumpsuit with a belt.

Are you a little inclined to be overweight? Choose a V-neck model to emphasize the neckline. No less suitable for this purpose are overalls with a zipper or buttons, which should be slightly unfastened. Put on a pair of beads or chains with pendants as a final piece. It is also desirable that the model was fitted and up to the middle of the ankle to visually lengthen the legs.

Full fashionistas need to especially carefully choose overalls since this is not the most successful element of the wardrobe for them. Ideally, the model should be free-cut and with wide legs: this will help smooth out the flaws of the figure. A small neckline does not hurt to emphasize the chest. And finally, if you bought a model with long sleeves, keep in mind that it is better to wear them tucked up.