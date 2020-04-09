CELEBRITY PAJAMA STYLE

you can just put on your pajamas and feel comfortable. But most girls want to look stylish at home. Therefore, we suggest you consider the spectacular bows of stars in pajamas in which they were published when there was no quarantine.

Model Chrissy Teigen showed off the look in a red floral pajama suit, complementing it with beige stiletto sandals and a black coat that she draped over her shoulders.

Actress Olivia Mann wore light turquoise pajamas with floral print and multi-colored sandals. Under the jacket was a bra of latte color.

Pop diva Rihanna prefers sexier bows. Somehow, the paparazzi captured her in pale pink pajamas with images of hearts, under which she put on a transparent lace bra, light sandals with feathers and made a red manicure.

In the second outfit, Riri attended one of the social events. She was wearing a sky blue pajamas with a golden print and a belt at the waist. Along with the singer picked up gold jewelry and beige sandals.

Model Gigi Hadid loves striped pajamas. Once she fell into the lenses of a paparazzi in stylish white and green pajamas and white sandals.

The second time, Bella appeared on the streets in a white and blue striped pajamas suit with red trim. Hadid combined a suit with white high-heeled boots, a red bra, and red-rimmed fox glasses.

Model Karolina Kurkova for a secular exit chose emerald pajamas with a zebra image. She complimented the outfit with metallic-colored loafers, a peach handbag, and white tassel earrings.

Blogger Lisa Baholzer shone on the streets of Berlin in brown pajamas in the colors of the Louis Vuitton logo and with different designs. In her hand she held an orange handbag. Pajamas looked harmonious with Lisa’s hair color.