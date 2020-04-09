CARDIGAN, PANAMA HAT AND BODY

A cardigan is not the most important thing in a wardrobe, because it can easily become the basis of a wide variety of images for any occasion. Combine an openwork sweater with dresses, and a more dense option – with jeans with high rise or wide shorts. It is also easy to pick up additional accessories: massive earrings, chains or scarves will come in handy.

This spring we can’t do without classic jeans or their modern adaptation, in the form of ultra-wide denim trousers. These can be worn in the office, and at a party, and put on for a walk around the city. It will be easy with the choice of shoes, everything suits jeans – from your favorite sneakers to extravagant heels.

Spring will not start without having the perfect dress in every girl’s wardrobe. Pay attention to loose styles and necessarily natural fabrics – tensile, cotton, viscose, silk. The saturated color of the product, or the presence of decorative elements on the dress, is also important.

Gradually, you need to prepare for the holiday season. And it’s not just about sports, but also about finding the perfect swimsuit. In the trend are monochrome models with curly cuts and decor. As always, the struggle between solid and separate sets continues. Everyone chooses a convenient option for themselves, most importantly one that will accurately emphasize the figure.

Fashionable Panama hats and straw hats: spring-summer 2020 fashion trends

The global catwalk trend of the new season in Panama. An important detail that will easily turn a banal image into an embodiment of a design dream. Panama City is easy to choose for your personal style because today brands offer a very wide variety of colors, fabrics, and textures.

In the spring wardrobe, there should be two more important trends – a skirt and an eco-leather. Choose a bright skirt, midi length, always with pleating elements. In such a spectacular walk around the city, you are surely provided. And a shirt or jacket made of leather will be an excellent companion to her. You will be able to play with contrasts of the texture of fabrics.

The basis of each image should be a body. If until now you have not worn this element of the wardrobe, urgently correct the situation. The presence of a wide variety of choice of colors and styles inspires to create new stylish images every time without loss of comfort.

Trends of spring: stylish images from the Ukrainian brand

Do not be afraid to focus on shoes this spring. This is the best period for experimentation and bold combinations. Pay attention to sandals with thin straps of bright colors, as well as loafers that have every chance to replace the usual ballet shoes and sneakers.