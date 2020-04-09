BEAUTIFUL PLACES IN THE WORLD

7 sacred places that turned out to be abruptly popular locations

In winter, you should go to Serbia for the sake of the Kopaonik and Zlatibor National Parks. Here you can ski or board and explore the karst cliffs covered with needles. In addition, another park – “Tara” – would be a good option for a summer trip. It attracts travelers with untouched mountain landscapes, rivers, animals and the huge artificial lake Zaovine.

It is worth adding that a lot of ancient architecture, among the Soviet buildings, has been preserved in the capital of Serbia, Belgrade. In addition, a trip here is also an opportunity to see the Danube. And from Belgrade, you can leave a direct route to the coastal city of Bar in Montenegro.

Nagano, Japan

Nagano is a health and ski resort in Japan. It is popularized due to its hot springs onsen, around which the motels and infrastructure of the city arose. In addition, the 1998 Winter Olympics were held here. In the vicinity of Nagano there are a number of mountain slopes for skiing and boarding, as well as hotels with different levels of service. Some of them were built last year and are preparing in every way for the 2020 Summer Olympics, which will be held in Tokyo.

Paradise island with an incredible underwater world topped the ranking of new best destinations of 2018

It’s worth going to Nagano not only for active or health-improving holidays – there are also many monuments of ancient Japanese architecture here. So, not far from the city it is worth exploring Motsumoto Castle of the 16th century.

Essaouira, Morocco

Essaouira is an old port city with many beaches that are washed by the waters of the Atlantic Ocean. In addition, the buildings of the old quarters and the huge fort of the 18th century have been preserved here. However, the resort has the best hotels in Morocco. And also, in Essaouira, local fishermen constantly bring fresh fish, which you can buy at the market or taste in one of the restaurants.

Despite all the charms, Essaouira is less popular among Moroccan resorts compared to Marrakesh, Agadir and Casablanca. And therefore, it is not very crowded on the ocean coast and near popular landmarks of architecture.

One of the disadvantages of the resort is the powerful winds that blow from the Atlantic Ocean and make waves. But this allows you to surf and wind surf.

Crete, Greece

Crete is worth a visit for those who want to explore the architecture of the ancient Greeks, learn a little more about mythology and soak up the Mediterranean beaches.

In 2017, the capital of Crete, Heraklion became the most popular city among the new tourist destinations in Europe. Travelers are attracted to the island by mountains and valleys, which occupy a significant part of it, as well as picturesque landscapes of embankments.

History connoisseurs come to inspect the archaeological treasures left by the Minoan civilization – one of the oldest in Europe. The Archaeological Museum of Heraklion stores many statues, bas-reliefs, amphorae, jewelry, drawings and miniatures of the old buildings, which will be interesting to those who are fond of mythology. Another iconic place is the Knossos Palace with the labyrinth of the Minotaur.

The best time to travel to Crete is from April to October. At this time, it will be possible not only to explore the nature and sights of the island, but also to swim in the sea and go diving. Diving under water here is especially interesting in that, in addition to landscapes, you can see the sunken ships of the Second World War.

Pyeongchang, Republic of Korea

Experienced travelers have long been aware of the South Korean ski resort of PyeongChang, but it has never been one of the popular tourist destinations. However, in 2018, the city gained world fame thanks to the holding of the Winter Olympic Games from February 9 to 25.

The mountains around Pyeongchang are gentle, there are no rocks with steep slopes like the North Japanese. But the city has modern hotels, high-quality ski runs of incredible length and high-speed sky passes. And in connection with the Olympiad, the resort infrastructure has been significantly improved and a number of new tourist routes have been opened.

Lisbon, Portugal

The capital of Portugal, Lisbon, is located on the hills that descend to the Atlantic coast and to the Gulf of Tahoe. The coast here is dotted with many elegant public gardens with sculptures that border small harbors and luxurious beaches.

The city itself is known for its ancient buildings: the Arc de Triomphe of Rua August and the castle of St. George, as well as a number of different fortresses and squares, cathedrals and monasteries. In addition, Lisbon is famous for its panoramas with colorful old buildings, covered with brick-colored roofs, over which you can see the Atlantic Ocean.

And the most romantic place near Lisbon is Sintra Natural Park. This is such a resort area with hotels, palaces and castles among the mountains on the ocean coast.

10 luxury castles and hotels in Europe where you can feel like a monarch

One of the reasons to visit Lisbon in 2018 is the Eurovision Song Contest, which will be held on May 8-12. This is a milestone event for the whole of Portugal, because the country won it for the first time in 62 years.

Yunnan, China

Yunnan is a province of China, which is located on the border with Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam. The region has striking contrasts: tropical forests grow nearby snow-capped mountain peaks, and near cascading rice terraces you can see some of the largest gorges in the world. So, the canyon “Leaping Tiger” has a depth of more than 3.5 thousand meters and is protected by UNESCO from 2003. The longest river of Eurasia – the Yangtze flows along the bottom of the gorge.