10 FABULOUS PLACES IN THE WORLD

When thinking about where to go in 2018, it is worth choosing not only among popular locations. There will likely be huge lines and inflated prices. And, in addition, there are many directions that remain little known, but incredibly beautiful and interesting.

So, in 2018 it is worth visiting countries that are not yet overloaded with tourists, or where some really worthwhile events will take place: like Eurovision or the Olympic Games. About this in his selection of new interesting directions writes CNN. TSN. Tourism selected 10 of the most amazing and colorful of them.

Cape Verde

Cape Verde Islands is an ideal place for an exotic vacation. They are located off the west coast of Africa and combine African, Pyrenean and Brazilian cultural assets. However, Cape Verde has a completely heavenly atmosphere. This also applies to the weather and the surrounding landscapes.

The islands are located 570 kilometers from the nearest mainland city of Dakar. They are of volcanic origin, and therefore cozy beaches and bays contrast with toothy peaks and gorges. Among these opposites, there are many luxurious hotels and tropical bungalows connected by winding cobblestone alleys surrounded by Dragon Trees.

One of the most popular places in the archipelago is the city of Mindelo on the island of San Vicente. Vacationers swim here in the bays of the Atlantic Ocean, drink local rum and various dishes, listening to folk tunes in the national dialect.

Botum Sakor National Park, Cambodia

In the southwestern corner of Cambodia is the huge Botum Sakor National Park. The natural wonders of this country are concentrated here: from evergreen tropical forests to coastal plains and cliffs.

About 180 hectares of the park is occupied by the so-called South-Western corridor of elephants. It is here that the largest population of Asian elephants lives, as well as a number of rare birds and animals.

In the vicinity of the park there are a number of hotels and bungalows built in a vintage style to relax in the wild. They are located near rivers, picturesque rocky waterfalls and on the coast of the Gulf of Thailand. Here you can not only observe nature from the settled territory and swim in the bay, but also go on a safari deep into the reserve.

Valletta, Malta

The capital of Malta – Valletta – was called the cultural center of Europe for 2018. The country is located in the Mediterranean Sea, between Italy and Tunisia. The cultures of these countries are intertwined on the island and in just 20 minutes you can “move” from Ancient Greece to the Middle East. A similar contrast is noticeable in architecture, and also in cooking, thanks to the dishes that are served here.

So far, Valletta is not included in the popular tourist and cruise routes, as opposed to Venice and Rome. And therefore, here you can relax without an excessive crowd and on island beaches, and explore local attractions. The pearl of the city is the Cathedral of St. John – a knight who was a native of Malta. A nice bonus to the sparsely populated resorts of the island will also be photos on Instagram , which few can boast of.

Gozo is an island of the Maltese archipelago, which is also worthy of attention. Previously, the Blue Eye rock arch was located here above the bay, which became known thanks to the TV series Game of Thrones , but it collapsed in 2017. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to gozo on the steep, rocky shores that form cozy bays with deserted beaches and azure-green water.

Serbia

The countries of the former Yugoslavia are becoming increasingly popular holiday destinations in Europe. This, in particular, applies to Croatia and Montenegro, which attract vacationers with the luxurious coasts of the Adriatic Sea. But Serbia, among the former Soviet republics, remains the least visited. One of the reasons is that the country is not washed by any sea.

However, Serbia has a number of other advantages. So, you should go to the country to learn about the history of the region, to see amazing architectural monuments and natural wonders, and also try different varieties of local cheeses. At the same time, rest in Serbia will be much cheaper in comparison with neighboring states.