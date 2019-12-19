



































4 Persons have died & 4 others have sustained serious injuries after the jeep they were travelling on veered off the road in Udayapurgadhi rural Municipality 3 of Udayapur district today morning. According to police 3 persons Tik Narayan Shrestha 61, of Udayapurgadhi 3, currently residing in Morang Dhak Bahadur Magar 47, of Tamdanda, & Min Narayan Shrestha 47 died on the spot while Tikaram Shrestha 35, also residing in Morang died just after reaching Katari Hospital confirmed Superintendent of Police Bir Bahadur Budha Magar of District Police Office Udayapur.

Police said critically injured Laxmi Prasad Rai, 55, of Morang, Pawan Rai, 28, driver of the vehicle Bhupal Rai, 45 & Aashish Limbu 25 all from Sikkim have been taken to Biratnagar-based Nobel Hospital for treatment.A team of police from Udayapurgadhi Police Post & Area Police Office had reached the site after locals informed them about the accident.

The incident site lies north-west of Udayapur’s administrative centre Gaighat.The accident took place at around 7:30 am when the Bolero jeep with Indian registration en route to Katari from Taamdanda fell about 200 metres below the road at Jaruwa in the rural municipality. Watch full report with video right here:











