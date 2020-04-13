10 main rules of business etiquette

Time is money

Punctuality, respect for other people’s time and competent knowledge of the basics of time management are the basis of the foundations in the business world. You can be a bright charismatic presenter, an excellent negotiator, a professional manager, but you can constantly be late, steal someone else’s time, spend your life on expectations, idle talk is not the case. It is unlikely that in this situation it will be possible to build long-term cooperation with large companies: non-punctual people in the business world are not respected.

Partners, employers, colleagues, realizing that a person is constantly late, can pass a verdict on such a sufferer: unreliable, lagging behind the times, from the rhythm of modern life. Excuses, excuses will strengthen this impression, since such companions do not need politeness and respect for others.

There is only one way out: every business person is obliged to know and own the basics of time management, be able to plan his working day, correctly sort matters into important and urgent ones, delegate part of routine tasks and control the course of events.

Second rule



Dress Code Compliance

The first impression of a person can be easily compiled by his appearance: a business suit, a neat hairstyle, harmoniously selected accessories. Appearance determines the status and position in society, can tell a person about the character and inner world of a person much more than his words. The information carries not only speech, but also clothing, hair, details of the toilet. The challenge and provocation in appearance is a protest against society, its laws and principles.

In many large companies, a separate chapter is given to the dress code in the corporate sales book. If the company or organization does not have strict standards regarding the appearance of personnel, it is necessary to adhere to generally accepted norms and rules adopted in the business world.

Rule three

Desktop as a mirror of the inner world

The order on the desktop is the order in the head. This old postulate must be carved in gold letters on the doors of any business office. It is not necessary to be a psychology guru to understand how and which of the employees works, only by seeing their desktop.

Heaped with unassembled papers, with a thick layer of dust on the table.

Pristine, without a single extra thing.

Lined with photographs of children, loved ones, flowers, souvenirs.

Strict order, even stacks of papers, books and folders. Everything is in its place.

What kind of employees, the owners of these desktops, are the employers most interested in?

Rule Four

Literate speech, business writing style

Appearance will tell a lot about a person, but his ability to communicate can make him forget his interlocutor, how and what he is wearing. Structured business speech essentially without “water”, without lyrical digressions is a gift of a business person. The use of parasitic words, introductory words, repetitions, antics, voice distortion, and parody in the business world are taboo.

Having learned to speak beautifully, competently, it is easy to transfer thoughts to paper, learn to write business letters. The main thing is not to fall to the other extreme: official letters written in the dry language of textbooks cause boredom and the desire to close them as soon as possible and throw them into the basket.

Rule Five

Respect of the interlocutor, partner, client

A selfish person who thinks only of himself, does not respect his own profit and income either in the business world or in his own company. A clerk who slammed the door in front of the nose of a client who turned to him at the end of the working day or before lunch. An employee talking loudly on the phone in the office where his colleagues work. A leader who does not know how to listen to his subordinates. Director who uses strong words and phrases in relation to others.

All these psychological portraits of characters who do not own business etiquette, people who are unable to understand the other, hear it, help, solve the problem. The ability to respect the opinions of others is an important component of business etiquette.

Rule Six

Trade secrets

Almost every company has confidential information that is not subject to disclosure. The old poster of 1941 by the artist Nina Vatolina “Do not talk!” today gets its second life and fits perfectly into the interior of many modern enterprises and organizations.

From the very first days of the work of their employees, it is important for each leader to issue an order on non-disclosure of trade secrets and collect signatures of the entire team on familiarization with him. It is clear that such a step will not be able to completely solve the issue of maintaining company secret information, but this rule of business etiquette can serve as a marker for identifying disloyal employees.

Rule Seven

At work – work!

If you take a photo of the working day of most employees of offices and enterprises, the picture will be very depressing. Eighty percent of working time is spent on gossip, smoke breaks, tea drinking, visiting social networks, and solving personal affairs. And only twenty percent – for the very work for which they pay a salary.

An employee who makes a profit for the company quickly makes a dizzying career. The secret of his success is simple: he works 80% of the working time while others “rest”.

Rule eight

Ability to listen and hear the opponent

The rarest gift given by nature: the ability to hear another, to understand him. In business, this gift brings millions; it has an exact definition – a rumor for money. Each client, employee and business partner will tell you what he needs, what torments him, what he needs help with. It is only important to be able to hear and make a counter offer. In the business world, this skill is also important because it helps to save time, which is more expensive than money, since it cannot be accumulated.

Rule Nine

Telephone etiquette

Business communication is impossible without telephone conversations, ethics in this case helps to quickly establish relationships and adequately conduct negotiations. Many business partners, clients judge the company by telephone conversations and employee responses by phone.

You need to prepare in advance for a telephone conversation: prepare questions that you need to ask your interlocutor, clarify the time, names and dates that may be needed in a conversation.

Private calls during business hours are allowed only in case of emergency. An empty chatter on the phone interferes with colleagues, distracts employees and forms the image of a frivolous empty person.

Rule Ten

Natiket – etiquette of communication on the Internet

Without the Internet, no enterprise can exist today. The ability to communicate in correspondence by e-mail, comment on business articles and respond to requests and applications from clients on the company’s website shows the business level of the employee.

Each appeal must be personalized, personal, the letter must be signed with the name of the contractor, give full contact details – company name, mailing address, phone number, Skype name, corporate website address, enterprise operation mode.

