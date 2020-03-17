

















































The Special Court on Monday sent the then officer at Land Revenue Office, Dillibazar Krishna Prasad Poudel to custody in Lalita Niwas land grab case.A bench comprising of Judges Shivaraj Adhikari and Chandra Bahadur Saru refused to release Poudel in bail and remanded him to custody.The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) on February 5 had filed a case against 110 people in the controversial land scam while 65 persons and organizations were named defendants to regain the land.

The anti-graft body has demanded eight to ten years in jail and confiscation of Rs 320 million and an equal fine against Poudel in the case.On the other hand, KATHMANDU: With the coronavirus pandemic gripping the world, Nepal too has started necessary preparations to ward off the deadly virus.Nepal’s overcrowded jails are at high risk from a possible outbreak of coronavirus.

Medical In charge at the Sundhara-based Central Jail Dr. Bhagwatlal Shrestha said that jailbirds are at high risk of contracting coronavirus as they come to contact with new inmate almost every day.According to the Department of Prison Management, there are over 25,000 jailbirds in 74 prisons across the country.Some five 00 people visit the Central Jail to meet their closed ones behind the bar.The prison has restricted the number of visitors in fear of COVID-19 infection after the Department directed all the prisons across the country to maintain precautions.

Mean while isolation beds are being readied in different prisons to deal with a possible outbreak of coronavirus.



