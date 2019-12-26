









































Chinese citizen arrested प्रहरी Interested by the fact that the police are surprised, all such a surprise.According to Sharma solar filter has been fitted in the telescope based at the board’s office at Kirtipur to observing the eclipse safely. Nepal Astronomical Society has also made arrangement for viewing the solar eclipse with the help of a telescope.

This facility will be available for the interested people at the society’s office at Battisputali President of the society Suresh Bhattarai said.The board has also made public the facts related to the partial solar eclipse.

It has shared with public the facts & figures of the eclipse to be observed from Kathmandu, Mahendranagar & Bhadrapur.As per the facts shared by the board the eclipse will start at 8.43 am in Kathmandu at 8.38 am in Mahendranagar & at 8.48 am in Bhadrapur.

The eclipse will reach its median time at 10.01 am in Kathmandu at 9.52 am in Mahendranagar & at 9.59 am at Bhadrapur.

The eclipse will end at 11.33 am in Kathmandu at11.19 am in Mahendranagar & at 11.27 am in Bhadrapur.We aim to bring the reality accessible for all & bring the people together for social, economical & political transformation.

We are always committed to bring the news instantly when it crops out.Watch full video right here:











Related