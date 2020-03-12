हेमाको गुण्डाले पि*टेपछी पुण्य मिडियामा | ४ जनालाई उजुरी हुने भो जे*ल | कुटपिटको कारण खुल्यो



















































Health Directorate, Bagmati Province Hetauda said it has put in place an isolation ward in each district in Bagmati province.The Directorate has stated that an isolation ward has been established in all 10 districts outside the Kathmandu Valley to combat fast-spreading coronavirus.“An isolation ward equipped with skilled doctors, health workers and masks and protective gears has been in place in each district hospital,” said Dr Arjun Sapkota, the director of Health Directorate.

Like wise an awareness door-to-door campaign against the novel virus has been launched in all the districts as per the direction of Chief Minister of Bagmati Province Dormani Paudel, informed Dr Ramesh Adhikari, chief director of the Health Directorate.The Directorate has further said that an isolation ward has been established at Teku Hospital, Bir Hospital, TU Teaching Hospital, Lalitpur District Hospital & Bhaktapur District Hospital.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Social Development Bagmati Province has been asked to ensure the availability of masks and other sanitary items in the market said Chief District Officer of Makwanpur Narayan Prasad Bhatta.There are 13 districts including Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur in Bagmati Province.

